VinFast Auto’s (VFS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VinFast Auto stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. VinFast Auto has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VinFast Auto will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VinFast Auto in the third quarter valued at $125,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in VinFast Auto in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in VinFast Auto in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

