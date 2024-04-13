VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCRD opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $21.38.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.0723 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:UCRD Free Report ) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,902,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591,247 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 99.53% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF worth $125,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

