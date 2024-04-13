VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
UCRD opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $21.38.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.0723 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
