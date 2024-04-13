Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Short Interest Up 24.2% in March

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

VCTR stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.00. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 135.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

