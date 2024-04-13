Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Sell Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $371.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Maxim Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $420.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $396.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $416.35 and a 200-day moving average of $395.51. The company has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $316.43 and a one year high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,934.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

