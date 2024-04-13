Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Veris Residential Stock Down 2.4 %

Veris Residential stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is -17.07%.

Institutional Trading of Veris Residential

Veris Residential Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 371.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Veris Residential by 53.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

