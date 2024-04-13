VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Update

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, an increase of 100.6% from the March 15th total of 36,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

VEON stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in VEON by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282,470 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in VEON by 1,979.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 5,234,162 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter worth about $97,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VEON by 167.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,037,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in VEON by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,942,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,258,000 after buying an additional 910,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

