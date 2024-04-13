Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0137

Velas (VLX) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Velas has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $35.44 million and $1.46 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00053691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00019103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001048 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,578,563,177 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.