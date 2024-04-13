VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Short Interest Update

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 256,100 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 862,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VCI Global Trading Up 3.4 %

VCI Global stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. VCI Global has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

Get VCI Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in VCI Global in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VCI Global in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in VCI Global in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VCI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VCI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.