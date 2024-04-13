Vaxcyte’s (PCVX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of PCVX opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $1,003,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,982,299.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $485,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,456.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $1,003,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,982,299.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 96.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.