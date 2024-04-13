Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 696,868 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3,359.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,338 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,875,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,130. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

