Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 1,468 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on POR. Barclays cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

POR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. 1,295,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

