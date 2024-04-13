Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases Shares of 416 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 416 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $10.19 on Friday, reaching $474.09. 5,621,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,239. The company has a market cap of $212.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $541.84 and a 200-day moving average of $567.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

