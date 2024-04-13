Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,552. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

