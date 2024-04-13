Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $6.49 on Friday, hitting $469.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,959,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,525. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $375.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

