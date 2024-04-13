Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Cut by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.95. The company had a trading volume of 527,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,921. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

