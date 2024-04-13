Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Position Increased by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 5.7% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,925,000 after buying an additional 15,735,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after buying an additional 1,803,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,256,000 after buying an additional 821,174 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
VTIP opened at $47.84 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
