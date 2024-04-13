Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.6% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.94. 579,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,501. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.42 and its 200-day moving average is $226.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

