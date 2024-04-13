Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $3.45 on Friday, reaching $234.49. The stock had a trading volume of 210,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,096. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.57 and a 200 day moving average of $217.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $184.13 and a 12-month high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

