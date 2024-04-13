Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Increased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

