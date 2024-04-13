Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Position Boosted by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $84.20.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.