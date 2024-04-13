Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VALU opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $359.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.76. Value Line has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 47.81%. The company had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VALU. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Value Line by 11,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Value Line by 752.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

