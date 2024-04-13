Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 716 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI opened at $349.80 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.38.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.14.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

