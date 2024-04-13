Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $303,496,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,410,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,525,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,153,000 after buying an additional 282,319 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock opened at $255.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.52. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

