Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,605,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 4.4 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $233.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.62.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

