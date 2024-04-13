Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after acquiring an additional 365,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,557,000 after buying an additional 332,642 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,162,000 after acquiring an additional 732,801 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

TFC opened at $36.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

