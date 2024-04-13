Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $274,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in KeyCorp by 324.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 140.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

