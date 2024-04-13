Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $882,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 price target (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.39.

Insider Activity

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $336.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.00 and a 200-day moving average of $439.72. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.