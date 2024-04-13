Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.75 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

