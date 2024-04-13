Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $144.79 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average of $134.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

