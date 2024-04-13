Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.35 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

