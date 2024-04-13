Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.