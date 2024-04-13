Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.29.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.