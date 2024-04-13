Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 54 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $342.87 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.08. The company has a market capitalization of $339.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

