Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,466 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,961,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $185.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.61 and a 200 day moving average of $191.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

