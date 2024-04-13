Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.52.

Vale Price Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.3182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s payout ratio is 64.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vale by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vale by 6.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Vale by 111.1% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Vale by 352.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

