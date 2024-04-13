US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
TBIL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.93. 872,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,126. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $50.10.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2186 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
