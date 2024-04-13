Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Down 1.5%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.32 and last traded at C$5.32. Approximately 709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.
Urbana Trading Up 7.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.98.
Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.43 million during the quarter. Urbana had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 76.81%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Urbana
Urbana Company Profile
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Urbana
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.