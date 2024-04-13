United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $39,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.07.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $674.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $680.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

