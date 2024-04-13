United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several research firms have commented on UNFI. StockNews.com cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNFI

United Natural Foods Price Performance

NYSE UNFI opened at $9.90 on Monday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $588.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Quarry LP lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.