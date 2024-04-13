United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) & Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Head to Head Contrast

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 21.88% 15.32% 1.08% Commerce Bancshares 24.41% 17.46% 1.49%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Commerce Bancshares 0 5 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United Bancorp and Commerce Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Commerce Bancshares has a consensus target price of $53.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.42%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of United Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. United Bancorp pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 56 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Bancorp and Commerce Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $40.90 million 1.88 $8.95 million $1.57 8.60 Commerce Bancshares $1.59 billion 4.21 $477.06 million $3.63 14.16

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats United Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; retail branch network; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, leasing, international, merchant and commercial bank card, and securities safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed income securities to correspondent banks, corporations, public institutions, municipalities, and individuals. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning, advisory and discretionary investment portfolio management, and brokerage services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, insurance agency, specialty lending, and leasing services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.