Uniswap (UNI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $393.99 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and approximately $393.99 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $7.30 or 0.00010921 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00122078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008688 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.86112036 USD and is down -13.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 994 active market(s) with $484,355,681.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.