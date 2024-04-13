Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $243.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $243.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.48.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $234.46 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $143.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

