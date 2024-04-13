Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 48.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 42,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNB opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 16.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.60%.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

