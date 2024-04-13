UBS Group Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$124.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by UBS Group from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Evercore increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$106.67.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$109.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.51. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$69.83 and a 1-year high of C$112.99. The company has a market cap of C$116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 22.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.4656696 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.59, for a total value of C$130,419.35. In other news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.59, for a total transaction of C$130,419.35. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.66, for a total transaction of C$1,318,349.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,663 shares of company stock valued at $32,771,378. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

