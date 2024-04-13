Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

NYSE UI opened at $108.40 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $264.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.24.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.57). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 392.74%. The business had revenue of $464.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

