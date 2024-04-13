U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Down 24.8% in March

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance

Shares of USGO opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. U.S. GoldMining has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. GoldMining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USGO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. GoldMining during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in U.S. GoldMining during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. GoldMining during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. GoldMining during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

