U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GROW opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.