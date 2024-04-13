Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Trading 4.9% Higher

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 4,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 19,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.37.
Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%.
Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.
