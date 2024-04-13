Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Trading 4.9% Higher

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 4,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 19,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%.

Institutional Trading of Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twin Vee Powercats by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Twin Vee Powercats by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 133.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

