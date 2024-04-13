Truist Financial Raises KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $90.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.29.

Get KBR alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KBR

KBR Trading Down 1.5 %

KBR stock opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.27%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 14.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 212.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60,840 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 687.1% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 24,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 169.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 123,966 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.