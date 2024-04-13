Truist Financial Increases CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $410.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $393.40.

CACI International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CACI stock opened at $367.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.18. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $293.69 and a fifty-two week high of $382.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

